SAN JOSE (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is seeking the driver of a vehicle who allegedly cut off a motorcyclist, leading to a crash that killed him on U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose on Wednesday evening.
The 53-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, died in the crash reported around 5 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 near the Brokaw Road off-ramp.READ MORE: Washington Fire Near Jamestown and Sonora Prompts Evacuations
Investigators determined the motorcyclist was on a 2003 Harley-Davidson in the far left lane going about 60 mph when a vehicle veered from the second lane into the far left lane, cutting off the motorcyclist. He swerved to avoid a collision but hit the rear of an Infiniti in the second lane, ejecting him from the bike, CHP officials said.
The man hit a Toyota Avalon in the highway’s third lane and he landed on the roadway, where he succumbed to his injuries. The CHP closed all southbound lanes of the highway for about 90 minutes during the investigation into the crash.READ MORE: UPDATE: San Jose Gas Leak Repairs, Evacuations To Last Into Thursday Evening
The CHP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about the vehicle that cut off the motorcyclist to call their San Jose-area office at (408) 961-0900 and ask for Officers Grewal or Lutz.
MORE NEWS: Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Italian-Style Antipasto Meats