PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) — Police arrested a 40-year-old Santa Rosa man Wednesday after pursuing him from the streets of Petaluma to U.S. Highway 101 before catching him in San Rafael.
Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Petaluma police said they saw a truck driven by a man later identified as Richard Goldsmith speeding and swerving back and forth between lanes on North McDowell Boulevard.
Officers tried to pull Goldsmith over but he fled, going to Lakeville Highway and then to southbound Highway 101, where he started going as fast as 95 mph, prompting police to stop their pursuit and broadcast the suspect information to other agencies.
Shortly afterward, California Highway Patrol officers and Marin County sheriff's deputies notified Petaluma police that they had found Goldsmith and his vehicle just off Highway 101 in San Rafael. Authorities contacted him and determined he was under the influence of drugs, police said.
Goldsmith was booked into jail on suspicion of felony evading, driving under the influence and violating his probation.
