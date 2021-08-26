REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Redwood City on Thursday morning were able to stop an attempted bank robbery and arrest the suspect, according to authorities.
On Thursday morning at approximately 9:15 a.m., Redwood City police responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the Wells Fargo Bank branch located at 1900 Broadway. The suspect, described as a male wearing a Giants jersey, mask and sunglasses, had given the bank teller a note demanding money.
Fearing for their safety, the teller provided the suspect with the money. The suspect fled on foot and was last seen walking southbound on Broadway. Officers were able to locate the suspect in the 1700 block of Broadway and detained him.
The suspect was positively identified by bank employees as the suspect in question and the money was recovered on his person. The robbery suspect was later identified by police as 46-year-old Victor Torresvalencia. He was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for robbery.
Anyone with additional information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Nick Perna at 650-780-7672, or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at 650-780-7110.