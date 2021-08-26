SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An outbreak of salmonella has been linked to pre-packaged, Italian-style meats sold nationwide, with several dozen people getting sick, including seven cases in California.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the outbreak involved Fratelli Beretta brand uncured antipasto trays. The trays can include uncured salami, prosciutto, coppa, or soppressata, and have “best by” dates on or before February 11, 2022.

California and 16 other states have seen illnesses associated with the products, with 12 people getting hospitalized. An investigation is ongoing to determine if additional products are linked to illness, the CDC said.

People were urged to throw the products away, even if some of them were eaten and no one got sick. If the brand of prepackaged Italian-style meats is not known, the CDC advised not to eat them and throw them away. Wash items, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the products using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Italian-style meats sliced at a deli are not part of the safety alert.

People infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramping six hours to six days after eating contaminated food. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment although young people, the elderly, or those with compromised immune systems may have severe symptoms that could require hospitalization.