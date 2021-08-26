SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A murder suspect in a shooting earlier this month in San Francisco’s Portola District was arrested in Emeryville, police said Thursday.
On August 16, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2400 block of San Bruno Ave. and found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
The gunman fled from the scene before officers arrived. Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 20-year-old San Francisco resident Deandre Reed and obtained a warrant for his arrest, police said.
On Wednesday, police investigators located Reid on the 5800 block of Horton Street in Emeryville. Reid was arrested and taken to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on one count of murder.
Police asked anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or to send an anonymous text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.