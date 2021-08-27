DALY CITY (BCN) — Police in Daly City are investigating an armed robbery in a bank parking lot that occurred last week.
On August 18, a 57-year-old man went to the Chase Bank on Junipero Serra Boulevard to get a cashier’s check to pay his rent. The victim got the check from the bank, put it in an envelope, returned to his car in the parking lot and put in the vehicle’s glove compartment.READ MORE: Caldor Fire Update: 'Extreme Fire Behavior' Moves Wall Of Flames Along Highway 50 Toward Tahoe Basin
When the victim tried to start his vehicle, an unknown suspect approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and smashed the window with a black semi-automatic handgun. The suspect then pointed the gun at the victim and demanded the envelope.READ MORE: Smoke Plume Drifting Over San Francisco Bay Area; Triple Digit Temperatures For Inland Communities
The victim gave the suspect the envelope, and the suspect then searched the victim looking for additional items to steal. The suspect also stole $400 the victim had in his pocket and then fled the parking lot.MORE NEWS: Bill Allowing ADUs To Bypass Local Zoning Ordinances Passes In California Senate
The victim described the suspect as a black man in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head.