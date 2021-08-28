LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Six students from Livermore High School were pulled from the wreckage late Friday night after the pickup truck they were riding in plunged 200 feet down an embankment along Del Valle Road in unincorporated Livermore. One victim died, according to Alameda County Fire.

Four of the students were airlifted to local hospitals in critical condition. Crews had to extricate one of the victims who was trapped after first stabilizing the vehicle.

Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District superintendent Dr. Kelly Bowers confirmed the student’s death in a statement released Saturday:

“It is with heavy hearts that we have been informed of last evening’s devastating vehicle accident involving six of our Livermore High School students, one who has since passed away. No words can express our collective sadness and grief at this tragic news. Our hearts go out to this young man’s loved ones and our entire school community. We are all understandably grieving this tragic loss of young life. In this difficult aftermath, we are sending hope and strength for a full recovery to our other injured students involved and their families.

As always, during periods of crisis and trauma, our school district and entire Livermore community will pull together, comfort, and support each other.

Our District is mobilizing crisis support teams for both staff and students who are undoubtedly deeply affected by this tragedy. This is a somber reminder of just how precious life is and we take this time to ask for your continued assistance and commitment to keeping our young people safe and sound, in our schools as well as throughout our city.”