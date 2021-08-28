OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A big-rig driver is being sought after a pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run near the Port of Oakland early Friday morning.
Around 5:10 a.m. firefighters were called to the 200 block of Market Street. When they arrived, firefighters found a man down on the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Caldor Fire: 'Pivotal Day' In Protecting Lake Tahoe; 4,000 Acres Burn Overnight
According to a police investigation, the victim was struck by a big-rig traveling northbound on Market. The truck fled the scene of the collision.
The victim has been identified as a 29-year-old from Alameda. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family.READ MORE: COVID: Contra Costa Orders County Workers To Be Vaccinated By October 4 Or Face Possible Termination
No additional details about the collision immediately available. It was not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor.
Police have not released a description of the suspected driver or the big-rig involved in the hit-and-run. The collision took place in an area near a port entrance and the I-880 and I-980 freeways.MORE NEWS: Man Fatally Shot In San Francisco's Tenderloin Identified, Remembered For Community Work
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Oakland Police Department at 510-777-8570.