SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday in San Mateo.
Officers responded about 3:30 a.m. to the shooting in 300 block of S. El Camino Real and found the man with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.
He was given first aid and taken to a local trauma center, where he died of his injuries. His name has not been released.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
