OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A gunman riddled an Oakland College Ave. barber shop with bullets Saturday evening, gravely wounding a customer and sending a barber to the hospital for treatment of his wounds, authorities said.
Oakland police said the shooting took place around 5:50 p.m. Saturday at the Extravagant Grooming Lounge in the 5200 block of College Ave. in the Rockridge district.
Oakland Police PIO Johnna Watson said upon arrival, officers found the shop riddled with bullets and a gravely injured man.
The wounded man was in his 20s and a customer at the shop. A second victim, a barber, was also critically injured but able to transport himself to a hospital.
Officers remained at the scene late Saturday evening searching for evidence and reviewing video surveillance footage.
The motive for the shooting is not known at this time, and the suspect or suspects remain at large.