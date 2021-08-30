SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out nine while tossing scoreless ball into the seventh and singled home a run to help his winning cause, pitching the Milwaukee Brewers past the San Francisco Giants 3-1 on Monday night in a matchup of National League contenders.

Burnes (9-4) didn’t walk a batter and allowed four hits. Brandon Belt led off the seventh with a double and Kris Bryant singled to end Burnes’ night.

Brad Boxberger relieved and immediately surrendered Brandon Crawford’s RBI single. But that was it for the NL leaders.

Bryant started the ninth with a double against Josh Hader, who recovered for his 28th save and 10th straight scoreless appearance.

Omar Narváez hit an RBI single in the first, following Christian Yelich’s one-out double for Central-leading Milwaukee (80-52). Luis Urías contributed a key sacrifice fly in the eighth.

San Francisco (84-47), holding onto a narrow lead in the NL West over the defending World Series champion Dodgers as September nears, scrambled before the game when right-hander Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start because of cold and flu-like symptoms.

Cueto, who tested negative for the coronavirus upon returning last week from a funeral in his native Dominican Republic and again Monday, hadn’t been ruled out to pitch Tuesday in the second contest of a four-game set. The right-hander was was placed on the COVID IL in the meantime.

Lefty reliever José Álvarez (4-2) replaced Cueto to make his eighth career start and on short notice. He was done after 1 2/3 innings as San Francisco made it a bullpen game.

Bryant returned to the Giants lineup after leaving Friday’s game with right side tightness. But San Francisco struggled at the plate again a day after taking a 9-0 beating in the series finale at Atlanta.

ROAD TOUGH

Burnes is 12-2 for his career in 52 games and 18 starts on the road — including 6-0 this season away from Milwaukee.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: SS Willy Adames still wasn’t ready to play the field after playing designated hitter the previous two games against Minnesota as he deals with a sore left quadriceps muscle. The Brewers didn’t take groundballs before the game to give him a chance at testing his leg. … Manager Craig Counsell is hopeful RHP Freddy Peralta, working back from an inflamed pitching shoulder, will come off the IL to pitch Friday against the Cardinals. … 3B Eduardo Escobar (strained right hamstring) also could be ready to return against St. Louis.

Giants: LHP Alex Wood tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms. While Wood has headaches and a sore throat — “he is not feeling well at all,” manager Gabe Kapler said — he hasn’t needed to be hospitalized so far. Wood is 10-4 with a 4.08 ERA in 23 starts this season. … 2B Tommy La Stella was also a late scratch with tightness in his left side.

ROSTER MOVES

San Francisco recalled RHP John Brebbia and INF Jason Vosler from Triple-A Sacramento and claimed José Quintana from the Angels.

UP NEXT

RHP Brandon Woodruff (8-7, 2.38 ERA) takes the mound for Milwaukee looking to win back-to-back starts for the first time in more than two months.

The Giants starter hadn’t been determined, with Cueto’s health playing a factor.

