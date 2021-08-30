SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS SF) — Patients were loaded into ambulances and school buses late Sunday night as officials evacuated South Lake Tahoe’s Barton Memorial Hospital amid a mass exodus from the advancing flames of the raging Caldor Fire.

By Monday morning, the blaze had grown by nearly 10,000 acres overnight to 177,260 acres and was 13 percent contained. Three firefighters and two civilians have suffered injuries and a Galt police officer enroute to help with law enforcement in the fire zone was killed in accident.

So far, the flames have destroyed 472 homes — several of them residences in the fire-ravaged community of Grizzly Flats — and was threatening another 21,451 structures. Over 24,000 residents have been forced from their homes in the small communities that line Highway 50 — a major traffic artery connecting Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation warning Sunday night for the entire Tahoe Basin as the overnight glow of flames could be seen on high up on Echo Summit.

Residents in Myers, Fallen Leaf Lake, Kirkwood and Christmas Valley were told to leave their homes immediately as cabins burned near Camp Sacramento, flames threatened the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort and 25 additional strike teams were rushed into the fight keep flames from roaring into South Lake Tahoe.

CALDOR FIRE:

“Today has been a rough day,” said El Dorado National Forest Supervisor Jeff Marsolais at a Sunday night news conference. “There is no bones about it. I think the team is doing an excellent job of trying to stay in front of a very evolving fire…Today it let loose.”

Cal Fire Operations Section Chief Erich Schwab said clearing skies Sunday triggered soaring pyrocumulus clouds that whipped up the flames along the eastern edge of the massive blaze.

“To put it in perspective, we’ve been seeing about a half-mile of movement on the fire’s perimeter each day for the last couple of weeks, and today, this has already moved at 2.5 miles on us, with no sign that it’s starting to slow down,” he said at Sunday evening news conference.

And now a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and bone dry humidity levels was set to go into effect at 2 p.m. Monday.

The fire has jumped to the north side of Highway 50 and was established on Ralston Ridge. Crews took defensive measures to protect structures to the south at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort, but overnight photos from the resort showed flames approaching ski lifts.

Near Camp Sacramento, the fire burned several cabins Sunday evening.

Firestorm near Camp Sacramento as fire crossed Hwy 50 from S to N significant property damage #CaldorFire pic.twitter.com/2YLvlbeAEW — craig philpott (@CphilpottCraig) August 30, 2021

Tragic losses between at least Camp Sacramento and the Sierra Tahoe turn off. Unknown E of there. #CaldorFire Hwy 50 viewing north driving East pic.twitter.com/8amM7NZ7cW — craig philpott (@CphilpottCraig) August 30, 2021

Tahoe is an attractive vacation spot for Bay Area residents, particularly with Labor Day weekend approaching, but South Lake Tahoe Fire Chief Clive Savacool said if they are in the area right now, they need to leave.

“Tourists should be gone,” he said. “If anybody is still here as a tourist, they need to pack up and leave. Anybody who doesn’t have to be in South Lake Tahoe needs to get out now.”

Among the many other challenges facing the 3,500 firefighters battling the blaze is a terrain that generates its own winds.

“This fire is in an area that has multiple deep, steep drainages,” said Steve Volmer, a fire behavior analyst with Cal Fire. “We have a saying — ‘Where water flows, wind goes.’ So you can see all the problem areas of the fire where we have had issues have been in those deep, steep drainages along Highway 50…They (the winds) are continuing to send out spot fires along Highway 50, down in Camp Creek and Slug Gulch.”

Those spots are being ignited 3/4 of a mile ahead of the main fire.

Volmer said the flames were also being fueled by the fire history of the region.

“Right now, we have a lot of heavy, dead, down material inside this fire area,” he said. “The area has very little fire history dating back to 1940 and almost no recorded fire history before 1940. There are a large number of extremely large diameter logs that are still cooking, on fire. They are still burning down and still producing all that smoke.”

Firefighters will also be dealing with Red Flag Warning weather conditions over the fire zone that will develop early Monday and stretch into Tuesday.

Cal Fire meteorologist Jim Dudley said winds will be kicking up to as much as 35 mph gusts in the upper elevations near Echo Summit.

“Those are going to begin Sunday night and increase in speeds on Monday and they will persist through Monday night and into Tuesday,” Dudley said of the winds.

Highway 50 continues to be closed from the Sly Park Road exit to the Highway 89 interchange in Meyers.

The fire, which was first reported on August 14 near the community of Grizzly Flats, is not expected to be fully contained until at least September 8. Officials said the cause is under investigation.