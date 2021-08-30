California Recall:Voter Guide, Latest Video Reports and News On Recall Election
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — At least one person has been injured shooting in San Jose’s Alum Rock neighborhood Monday.

San Jose police said the shooting happened along the 1000 block of Sundown Lane just south of Story Road and east of E. Capitol Expressway.

There was no suspect description. Police said more information would be released as available.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

