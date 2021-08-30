SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — At least one person has been injured shooting in San Jose’s Alum Rock neighborhood Monday.
San Jose police said the shooting happened along the 1000 block of Sundown Lane just south of Story Road and east of E. Capitol Expressway.
There was no suspect description. Police said more information would be released as available.
Units are at the scene of a shooting incident in the 1000 block of Sundown Ln.
One male victim. No suspect description. More info as it becomes available.
TOC 2:22 PM pic.twitter.com/VwZFUD5i0Y
— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) August 30, 2021
