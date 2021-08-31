SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Tuesday announced a new partnership with San Francisco State University and various city departments to improve the investigations of sexual assaults and other crimes on campus as well as increase the support for survivors.
A memorandum of understanding established between the District Attorney's Office, San Francisco Police Department, the city's Department of Public Health and SFSU police sets out policies for how the agencies can coordinate their responses to sexual assaults, violent crimes and hate crimes.
When someone reports one of those crimes on campus, SFSU police will now notify the victim services division of the District Attorney's Office to help set up any medical services, therapy, compensation or other services needed.
SFSU and city police will also collaborate on training, including with local survivor advocacy groups, prosecutors said.
