MARTINEZ (BCN) — A Contra Costa County jury has convicted Brandon Lamont Lindsey of attempted murder and other charges in connection with a 2018 shooting and robbery of a Yuba City man during a drug deal in Antioch.
The jury found Lindsey, 27, guilty earlier this month of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied car, assault with a semi-automatic weapon and attempted second-degree robbery.
A news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office reported that the shooting occurred Sept. 21, 2018, after Lindsey had arranged to sell drugs to a Yuba city couple.
When Lindsey met them, he pulled a gun on them and demanded money, before firing a gun three times at point-blank range into the car’s passenger compartment. One bullet struck the victim through his left arm, causing a partial loss of mobility in his left hand, according to the release.
Lindsey faces a maximum of more than 34 years in prison at his sentencing in October.