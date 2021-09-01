DANVILLE (BCN) — The town of Danville is looking for professional artists for a unique and site-specific commissioned artwork, which would be painted onto three large canvases and hung in the rotunda at the town’s new office space at 500 La Gonda Way.

The town said in a news release that the artwork “will be a long-term attraction to greet residents and visitors upon entry to the new Town Offices building, due to open in 2022.”

The town wants the artwork to represent the town in a contemporary artistic style and celebrate the town’s landscape, history and heritage. With three different panels, artists have the chance to highlight up to two different design concepts that would work well together as one tryptic painting.

The town’s art advisory board will make the final recommendation. The town is accepting submissions until 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Artists should submit proposals to https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=9367.

For more information, people can contact visual arts coordinator Marija Nelson Bleier at (925) 314-3460 or mnelsonbleier@danville.ca.gov.

