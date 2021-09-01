SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) — City officials have announced that as of Oct. 1 all municipal employees will be required to produce proof of COVID vaccination or face weekly tests.
The policy approved by the city council will apply to all 1,520 permanent and temporary city employees as well as those who volunteer.
“As the largest municipality in the county it is incumbent upon us to lead by example and follow the County Health Officer’s recommendation to help further reduce the spread of COVID-19,”said Mayor Chris Rogers in a news release.
Santa Rosa joins a growing number of Bay Area cities, counties and school districts have adopted, or are exploring, similar measures for workers.
“This is an important preventative measure to mitigate COVID-19 transmission risk for staff and the
community we serve,” Rogers said.
On Aug. 18, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a similar policy for county employees effective Sept. 7.
Additionally, the county health officer issued an order calling for all fire, law enforcement and emergency medical service workers and staff at disaster shelters to show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing effective September 24.