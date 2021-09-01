APTOS, Santa Cruz County (CBS SF) — A student was stabbed to death at Aptos High School on Tuesday, and two others have been arrested.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call reporting a stabbing on campus around 2:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from multiple stab wounds. The boy was airlifted to a nearby trauma center where he died from his injuries.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said the wounded student, who was a senior, was found near the school pool but the stabbing likely occurred elsewhere on campus, which was placed on lockdown.

Two other students — a 17-year-old senior and a 14-year-old freshman — were arrested and booked into juvenile custody on homicide charges.

“We know that this is a difficult time for the family and the friends of the victim,” Hart told reporters at an evening news conference. “As the father of four children, one of them being a young son, I can’t imagine the grief that this family is going through tonight. Our thoughts are with the family and the school family, as well, during this very very difficult time.”

Hart said 25 deputies were taking part with the investigation. Investigators said there may be cellphone video of the incident and are asking students and parents to come forward and share any evidence they have of the stabbing.

Anyone with information should call Detective Burnett at (831) 454-7702.

Pajaro Valley Unified School District Superintendent Michelle Rodriguez said the school will have grief counselors available and classes will be cancelled at least until Friday.

District officials had ended their school resource officer position for the school year. Rodriguez said the district will revisit that decision.