SAN LEANDRO (BCN) – With resurging COVID-19 rates due to the Delta variant, San Leandro has delayed its reopening plan for City Hall, according to City Manager Fran Robustelli.

In a monthly update to residents, Robustelli said in-person services will remain by appointment only, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.

Doors will remain closed to external visitors and a security guard will continue to receive and direct visitors at the Lorraine Boulevard entrance.

Visitors will still be required to wear face masks.

All City Council, board and commission meetings will continue via Zoom through at least Sept. 30.

San Leandro is also implementing new requirements for city employees. Fully vaccinated employees are required to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Friday. Unvaccinated employees will be required to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. The city has arranged for a testing provider to be on site at least two days a week.

The city encourages people who are hesitant about getting vaccinated to visit the Alameda County website at https//covid-19.acgov.org/vaccines.

