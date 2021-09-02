SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A correctional lieutenant who has been with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years has died from complications due to COVID-19.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Correctional Lieutenant Bobby Travelstead died at a local hospital on Wednesday.

Travelstead joined the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in 2007, serving multiple roles as a correctional deputy, including as a field training officer and in pretrial services. He was promoted to sergeant in 2014, promoted to lieutenant in 2019 and most recently worked as a watch commander at the Main Adult Detention Facility in Santa Rosa.

“Bobby served the FTO program, both as a Sergeant and Lieutenant, and had a hand in molding the future of the Detention Division,” said a statement on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“Throughout his career at the Sheriff’s Office, Bobby was very involved in the Peer Support Program and truly understood the importance of taking care of each other. Bobby’s personality and sincerity made him a well-liked co-worker and respected leader,” deputies went on to say.

Before his career in law enforcement, Travelstead served for five years in the U.S. Navy as a field medical corpsman, serving in Southwest Asia during Operation Enduring Freedom and the Iraq War, deputies said.

Travelstead is survived by two daughters.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say if Travelstead received the COVID-19 vaccine or if he had any underlying health conditions.

Last month, Sonoma County officials ordered emergency personnel, including law enforcement, to show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. The requirement went into effect on Wednesday.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a similar vaccination or testing requirement covering more than 4,000 county employees, which will take effect next week.