(CBS SF/CNN)- Do you smell what Lt. Eric Fields is cooking?

The patrol lieutenant with Alabama’s Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has gone viral over his likeness to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

After a week of breaking the internet, the Hayward-born actor and wrestler weighed in on Twitter.

Oh sh**! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em.”

Fields also took to Twitter to thank ‘The Great One’ and shared a selfie of him with the tequila.

Teremana is Johnson’s own small-batch tequila that he released in 2020. During the pandemic, Johnson launched a program called “Guac on the Rock” to help local restaurants.

As for Fields, he thinks the comparison is flattering. “It could be worse people, I guess,” he told AL.com.

Fans agree, with one commenting that Fields should apply to be Johnson’s “stunt double.”