(CBS SF/CNN)- Do you smell what Lt. Eric Fields is cooking?
The patrol lieutenant with Alabama’s Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has gone viral over his likeness to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
This police officer looks EXACTLY like @TheRock 😳😂
(via @morgan_sheriff) pic.twitter.com/qo2kAJXmFt
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2021
After a week of breaking the internet, the Hayward-born actor and wrestler weighed in on Twitter.
“Oh sh**! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em.”
Fields also took to Twitter to thank ‘The Great One’ and shared a selfie of him with the tequila.
@TheRock Thanks brother & cheers 🍻 @Teremana 💪🏽😎 pic.twitter.com/eBvPPTThes
— Eric Fields (@EricFieldsLEO) August 31, 2021
Teremana is Johnson’s own small-batch tequila that he released in 2020. During the pandemic, Johnson launched a program called “Guac on the Rock” to help local restaurants.
As for Fields, he thinks the comparison is flattering. “It could be worse people, I guess,” he told AL.com.
Fans agree, with one commenting that Fields should apply to be Johnson’s “stunt double.”