SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) — Cal Fire reported early Thursday morning that a grass fire started in the Lucas Valley-Marinwood community the afternoon before was still burning but fire crews had it 90% contained.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the fire had burned 44 acres and firefighters remained at the scene to continue mop-up of the fire and to reach full containment.

Dispatch first received calls about the blaze around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The blaze, which started in the area of Mt. Lassen Dr. and Idylberry Rd., moved slowly along the hillside although residents said it looked like it moved much faster.

“One siren after another. And then I started counting sirens and then I realized it was pretty serious. And I looked outside and there was a huge plume of smoke,” neighbor Darin Schilling told KPIX Wednesday.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuation for residents in the Marinwood neighborhood not long after the fire started but those orders were later downgraded to warnings, according to the county.

For some residents, it was a reminder to have a bag packed in case of worst-case scenarios.

“I went home to pack. I wasn’t packed and it’s very disorienting, packing in that moment,” said resident Mary Murray.

There was no word on what caused the fire or if there were any damage or injuries Thursday.

