SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One person was dead, two others hospitalized with injuries and a suspected hit-and-run driver remained at large Friday morning after a horrific three-vehicle collision in San Jose.

San Jose police said officers responded to reports of the crash in the area of Santa Clara Street and 10th Street at around 10:32 p.m.

According to investigators, a 2005 black BWM sedan was travelling westbound on Santa Clara Street and went through a red traffic signal light at 10th Street, striking a 2010 gray Nissan SUV.

The impact of the collision pushed the Nissan into a storefront on Santa Clara Street. The BMW then collided into a 2012 black Acura SUV that was stopped in the eastbound lanes.

Police said that an adult male passenger of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and second passenger of the Nissan were transported to a local hospital with moderate to major injuries. The adult male driver of the Acura was uninjured.

After the collision, the unknown male driver of the BWM fled the scene on foot. He remains at large.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they notify next of kin.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867) or click the “Submit a Tip” on the link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.