SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The National Weather Service is forecasting warming temperatures in the Bay Area through the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, with triple-digit temperatures likely in some inland locations on Sunday and Monday.

The hottest inland locations could see temperatures as high as 108 degrees, while coastal parts of the region will mostly stay in the 70s, according to the weather service.

Temperatures on Friday appeared to be more typical of the season, but were set to increase through the weekend.

Critically dry conditions will persist amid the high temperatures in many parts of the Bay Area, particularly at higher elevations.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has also extended its Air Quality Advisory into the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The advisory, which went into effect on Thursday, will be in effect through Labor Day on Monday.

The weather service says people should expect more traffic than usual public locations as people try to find ways to stay cool.