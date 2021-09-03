SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The National Weather Service is forecasting warming temperatures in the Bay Area through the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, with triple-digit temperatures likely in some inland locations on Sunday and Monday.
The hottest inland locations could see temperatures as high as 108 degrees, while coastal parts of the region will mostly stay in the 70s, according to the weather service.READ MORE: Fires Prompt Air District To Extend Air Quality Advisory Through Labor Day Weekend
Temperatures on Friday appeared to be more typical of the season, but were set to increase through the weekend.
Good Friday morning! Warming up today with seasonal highs. Heating up even more this Labor Day weekend. Here's a look at your Bay Area high temperatures this afternoon. @KPIXtv #kpix #bayarea #cawx pic.twitter.com/ckHSmyqfre
— Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) September 3, 2021READ MORE: COVID: Nearly 9,000 SFUSD Employees Fully Vaccinated Ahead Of Requirement
Critically dry conditions will persist amid the high temperatures in many parts of the Bay Area, particularly at higher elevations.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has also extended its Air Quality Advisory into the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The advisory, which went into effect on Thursday, will be in effect through Labor Day on Monday.MORE NEWS: Caldor Fire Update: Cal Fire 'Cautiously Optimistic' As Winds Ease; Devastation In Phillips Park; Firefight At Lower Echo Lake
The weather service says people should expect more traffic than usual public locations as people try to find ways to stay cool.