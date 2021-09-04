SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Singers, droppers, pop-and-lockers, guitar shredders, magicians and all manner of street performers are invited to audition to perform at Warriors games and Thrive City events, team officials said.
The team’s Golden Auditions program launched this week, providing an opportunity for Bay Area entertainers of all ages and performance styles to upload demo reels for the chance to perform at Chase Center during the Warriors’ 2021-22 season.READ MORE: Vice President Harris Returns to Bay Area Wednesday to Stump for Newsom
Those wishing to submit demo reels to the Golden Auditions site can visit warriors.com/golden-auditions to do so, team officials said. The application is free and entertainers will be required to submit either a video or a link showcasing their talent.
Bay Area entertainers including l6-year-old guitar player Asher Belsky, singer/ actress Nayah Damasen and several members of the San Francisco Jazz Collective have performed at Warriors games.READ MORE: Motorcyclist Killed After Plummeting Onto Highway 101 From 85 Overpass In Mountain View
The first in-game performances via the Golden Auditions program will be on Oct. 6 when the Warriors tip-off their preseason schedule against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center.
MORE NEWS: Bay Area Spare the Air Alert Issued for Sunday
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.