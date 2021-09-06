SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three people were displaced after a garage caught fire and spread to a home’s attic Monday morning in South San Jose, fire officials said.
The two-alarm blaze was reported at 10:15 a.m. in the 6500 block of Leyland Park Drive.
The residents, alerted by smoke detectors, escaped the house safely, according to the San Jose Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
The fire damaged the home’s garage and attic, fire officials said. The cause is under investigation.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed