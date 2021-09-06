SALINAS (CBS SF) — A 33-year-old Salinas man and 30-year-old Gonzales woman have been identified as the victims killed in a brazen daytime fatal shooting on a Salinas street.
The coroner’s office has identified the victims as Michael David Ramos and Amanda Nicole Ferrell.READ MORE: Caldor Fire Update: Bear Warning Issued For Returning Tahoe Residents; Mountain Firefight In Desolation Wilderness
Investigators said the pair was gunned down about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the intersection of East Bernal and Maryal drives, an area near Tatum’s Garden and the Salinas Sports Complex.
Police and emergency crews attempted life-saving measures on Ramos, but he died at the scene. Ferrell was hospitalized but later died from her injuries.READ MORE: Rohnert Park Police Continue Hunt For Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect
No arrests have been made.
In 2020, Salinas police investigated eight homicides. So far in 2021, there have been 10 reported slayings.MORE NEWS: Dixie Fire: Flames Quickly Advance In Dixie Valley; 'Structures Lost' In Firefight; Blaze Grows To 910,495 Acres
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Alex Zamora at (831) 758-7148 or at alejandroz@ci.salinas.ca.us. Those who wish to remain anonymous may also call the Salinas Police Department anonymous tip line at (831) 775-4222.