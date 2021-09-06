SALINAS (CBS SF) — A 33-year-old Salinas man and 30-year-old Gonzales woman have been identified as the victims killed in a brazen daytime fatal shooting on a Salinas street.

The coroner’s office has identified the victims as Michael David Ramos and Amanda Nicole Ferrell.

Investigators said the pair was gunned down about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the intersection of East Bernal and Maryal drives, an area near Tatum’s Garden and the Salinas Sports Complex.

Police and emergency crews attempted life-saving measures on Ramos, but he died at the scene. Ferrell was hospitalized but later died from her injuries.

No arrests have been made.

In 2020, Salinas police investigated eight homicides. So far in 2021, there have been 10 reported slayings.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Alex Zamora at (831) 758-7148 or at alejandroz@ci.salinas.ca.us. Those who wish to remain anonymous may also call the Salinas Police Department anonymous tip line at (831) 775-4222.