DAVENPORT (CBS SF) — U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a man stranded on Greyhound Rock off the Santa Cruz County coast Sunday night, Coast Guard officials said Monday.
A bystander got in touch with the Coast Guard on Sunday at 7:39 p.m. and said a person was stranded on Greyhound Rock at Greyhound Rock County Park.
Coast Guard officials said the man may have walked out to the rock at low tide and got stranded when the tide came in.
#BZ to the #USCG Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew who rescued a man stranded on a rock at Greyhound Rock County Park last night. pic.twitter.com/Aq9WWgthTx
The Coast Guard dispatched a motorboat and a helicopter to Greyhound Rock. At 9 p.m., the helicopter arrived, lowered a rescue swimmer to the man and hoisted him to safety.
The helicopter crew flew the man to a nearby parking lot where Cal Fire personnel were waiting for him. The man escaped injury, Coast Guard officials said.
