SONOMA (CBS SF) — Fire crews in the North Bay battled a small brush fire near Clearlake Oaks Monday afternoon.
At around 1:25 p.m., Cal Fire announced on Twitter that its Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit was responding to a vegetation fire near the 800 block of Round Mountain Road, Clearlake Oaks.
Cal Fire has yet to make any official reports beyond that, but according to reporters following Cal Fire scanner reports, the blaze began after an RV caught fire.
🔥#LAKECOUNTY | #CLEARLAKEOAKS🔥#RoundFire reported at 1:15 PM 9/6 as a RV fire that spread to vegetation in the 800 block of Round Mountain Rd in Clearlake Oaks.
🔥RV burning in the vegetation
✈️Air attack requested
— Sarah_Stierch, September 6, 2021
UPDATE: Cal Fire reported at 3:05 p.m. that crews had stopped forward progress of the fire, which was 8 acres at that point. At the time, crews, reported it was 10% contained.

#RoundFire – UPDATE – Forward progress has been stopped. Fire is approximately 8 acres, 10% contained. Crews will be in the area working.
