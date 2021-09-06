OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man was dead and a hit-and-run suspect in custody early Monday after a wrong-way driver, speeding down I-580 toward the Bay Bridge, slammed head-on into a red sedan and attempted evade arrest by hiding in roadside bushes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Officer Brandon Rivera said the call reporting the head-on collision came in about 1 a.m. on the Highway 580/I-80 transition onto the Bay Bridge.

“Upon arriving on scene it appeared that the crash was a wrong-way collision,” he said.

The impact of the collision forced the red sedan onto the guardrail and left both vehicles heavily damaged. The driver of the red sedan — a man in his 20-30s — was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses gave CHP officers a description of the hit-and-run suspect who had fled the scene. He was taken into custody about 20 minutes later, hiding in the bushes along the freeway.

While the crash remained under investigation, Rivera said: “We do believe impairment is part of this.”

The name of the victim was being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.