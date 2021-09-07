CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — A person was found dead in a rural area of Castro Valley over the weekend and the death is being treated as suspicious, authorities said Tuesday.
The Alameda County Sheriff’s office said the California Highway Patrol responded Saturday at about 2:30 p.m. to a report of a person down along Redwood Road at mile marker 2.95.
The CHP found the victim dead and the scene suspicious. Deputies and detectives responded and found indicators of suspected foul play, the sheriff’s office said.
The victim’s identity was unknown and an autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death. Anyone with information is asked was asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 510 667-7721.