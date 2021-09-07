SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California is seeing mixed results in its battle against the resurgence of COVID-19 in the state, where urban areas are seeing a drop in cases while rural areas are seeing an increase.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released new data Tuesday afternoon showing 7,523 new cases reported the day before, bringing the state’s total confirmed cases to 4,307,960.

Though the 7-day positivity rate dropped from last week’s 7% to 4.1% this week, the CDPH stated that cases increased statewide, mostly in unvaccinated communities in rural areas of the state.

“For the week of Aug. 15 – Aug. 21, the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians age 16 or older is 61.55 per 100,000 per day and the average case rate among vaccinated Californians age 16 or older is significantly lower at 10.77 per 100,000 per day,” the CDPH state in a press release. “The vast majority of new cases are among the unvaccinated with 571% higher case rates among the unvaccinated than for those who are vaccinated.”

But the state is seeing progress in other areas. For one, as of Sept. 7, 81.2% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Also, healthcare providers have recently reported to the CDPH that 47,444,715 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. On top of that, there have been 84,736,996 tests conducted in the state, with 324,150 tests done in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic back in 2020, there have been 66,030 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

For more information about COVID-19 cases in California, visit the CDPH website.