LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A brush fire in the Altamont Pass area near Livermore was reportedly blocking traffic along Interstate Highway 580.
The California Highway Patrol said the fire was burning along Altamont Pass between Greenville Rd. and North Flynn Rd.
KCBS Radio reported the fire had the eastbound left lane of I-580 blocked just east of Greenville.
#SpecialTrafficAlert #AltamontPass #Hwy580 Eastbound past #Greenville there is a #BrushFire that has the left lane blocked. Traffic is backed up from #AirwayBlvd in #Livermore. #KCBSTraffic
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) September 7, 2021
Eastbound traffic was reportedly backed up to Airway Blvd.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.