LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A brush fire in the Altamont Pass area near Livermore was reportedly blocking traffic along Interstate Highway 580.

The California Highway Patrol said the fire was burning along Altamont Pass between Greenville Rd. and North Flynn Rd.

KCBS Radio reported the fire had the eastbound left lane of I-580 blocked just east of Greenville.

Eastbound traffic was reportedly backed up to Airway Blvd.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

