WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Fire units in Walnut Creek have knocked down a house fire that was burning near Larkey Park Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

An alert was issued regarding a residential fire in the area of Mallard Drive and Starling Court in Walnut Creek at around 1 p.m., not far from Larkey Park and Contra Costa Christian Schools.

Contra Costa Fire tweeted at 1:23 p.m. that the occupants of the home had been evacuated.

A short time later, Contra Costa Fire tweeted that the fire had been knocked down.

Crews were expected to stay in the area for extensive mop up at the scene. Residents were asked to avoid the area.