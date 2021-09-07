WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Fire units in Walnut Creek have knocked down a house fire that was burning near Larkey Park Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

An alert was issued regarding a residential fire in the area of Mallard Drive and Starling Court in Walnut Creek at around 1 p.m., not far from Larkey Park and Contra Costa Christian Schools.

Contra Costa Fire tweeted at 1:23 p.m. that the occupants of the home had been evacuated.

Con Fire is actively engaged in fire attack on a house fire at Starling Ct & Mallard Dr, Walnut Creek. All occupants reported evacuated. Please avoid the area to allow first responders unimpeded access to the scene. #starlingic pic.twitter.com/bKoUTG51bi — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) September 7, 2021

A short time later, Contra Costa Fire tweeted that the fire had been knocked down.

Starling Ct & Mallard Dr, Walnut Creek house fire has been knocked down. Primary search completed and clear — all residents evacuated. No injuries reported. Crews will be on scene for extensive mop up. Please continue to avoid the area. #starlingic — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) September 7, 2021

Crews were expected to stay in the area for extensive mop up at the scene. Residents were asked to avoid the area.