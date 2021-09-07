SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Police conducting a welfare check on a San Jose man found him dead of what investigators called a “traumatic injury.”
San Jose police said the man was found dead in an apartment building on the 200 block of East Santa Clara Street around 10:45 a.m. on Labor Day.
After initially saying they were investigating the case as a suspicious death, on Tuesday morning police confirmed the death as a homicide.
There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the man’s death.
It was the city's 25th homicide of the year.
Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283. Anonymous tipsters can call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7867.