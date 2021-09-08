California Recall:Voter Guide, Latest Video Reports and News On Recall Election
SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday morning issued a severe traffic alert for eastbound state Highway 92 due to emergency roadwork expected to last until 2:30 p.m.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the 511.org Twitter account posted that emergency roadwork by Caltrans crews had closed the eastbound lane of CA-92 east of Upper Skyline Boulevard. One-way traffic control is in effect in the area.

Caltrans is estimating the lane will reopen at 2:30 p.m., CHP said.

Drivers should anticipate delays in the area and use alternate routes.

The emergency roadwork comes one day after a logging truck overturned on the same stretch of the roadway, shutting down lanes for hours.

Overturned logging truck on Hwy 92 (Cal Fire)

There was no word whether the emergency repairs were related to the Tuesday incident.