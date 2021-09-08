SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday morning issued a severe traffic alert for eastbound state Highway 92 due to emergency roadwork expected to last until 2:30 p.m.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the 511.org Twitter account posted that emergency roadwork by Caltrans crews had closed the eastbound lane of CA-92 east of Upper Skyline Boulevard. One-way traffic control is in effect in the area.

CORRECTION: Emergency Roadwork on Eastbound CA-92 East of Upper Skyline Blvd in San Mateo County. Lane Closed. ETO is 2:30 PM. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 8, 2021

Caltrans is estimating the lane will reopen at 2:30 p.m., CHP said.

Drivers should anticipate delays in the area and use alternate routes.

The emergency roadwork comes one day after a logging truck overturned on the same stretch of the roadway, shutting down lanes for hours.

There was no word whether the emergency repairs were related to the Tuesday incident.