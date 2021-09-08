SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday morning issued a severe traffic alert for eastbound state Highway 92 due to emergency roadwork expected to last until 2:30 p.m.
Shortly after 9 a.m., the 511.org Twitter account posted that emergency roadwork by Caltrans crews had closed the eastbound lane of CA-92 east of Upper Skyline Boulevard. One-way traffic control is in effect in the area.
Caltrans is estimating the lane will reopen at 2:30 p.m., CHP said.
Drivers should anticipate delays in the area and use alternate routes.
There was no word whether the emergency repairs were related to the Tuesday incident.