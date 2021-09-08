FOLSOM (CBS SF) — The Flex Alert that went into effect Wednesday afternoon due to hot weather and anticipated high energy demand across the state has been extended into Thursday, according to officials.
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) announced Tuesday afternoon it is asking residents to conserve electricity from 4 p.m to 9 p.m. on Wednesday to reduce the strain on the state’s power grid.READ MORE: San Quentin Guard, 2 Others Accused in Death Row Contraband Cell Phone Scheme
On Wednesday afternoon, less than an hour after the Flex Alert had gone into effect, Cal ISO announced that the alert would be extended into Thursday.
With above-normal temperatures affecting much of the state & West, & tight energy supply margins in the market, the California ISO has extended #FlexAlert for a second day, tomorrow, Sept. 9, from 4-9 p.m., issuing a call for voluntary energy conservation: https://t.co/ma3iUTiapc pic.twitter.com/adFTzmGX8x
— California ISO (@California_ISO) September 8, 2021READ MORE: SUV Hits Child, Crossing Guard Outside Lafayette School
The ISO additionally issued a system-wide Restricted Maintenance Operations (RMO) order for Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 9 p.m., delaying routine maintenance of generation and transmission equipment so that all available resources would remain online for the critical evening time.
“With above-normal temperatures in the forecast for much of California and the West, the power grid operator is predicting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use,” said ISO officials in a statement Tuesday.
Rate payers and consumers are asked to turn off unnecessary lights and delay using major appliances during that time window. They should also set the thermostat on their air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher.MORE NEWS: Plans To Create Permanent Homeless Housing at SF Japantown Hotel Face Pushback
More energy conservation tips visit FlexAlert.org.