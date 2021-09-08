SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect for a shooting in the Lower Haight neighborhood that left one male victim permanently blind.

According to a press release issued by the San Francisco Police Department, early Monday morning at approximately 12:26 a.m., officers from Northern Station responded to the area of Fillmore Street and Page Street regarding a shooting. Arriving officers found a 19-year-old adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Several friend were with the victim, but they were unharmed in the shooting.

Officers quickly rendered aid to the victim and summoned paramedics to the scene, who transported the man to an area hospital hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation determined that the victim and his friends had been in a verbal altercation with an unknown adult male in front of a business on the 500 block of Haight Street prior to the shooting. The victim and his friends fled on foot from the subject when he pulled a gun.

The suspect fired several shots at the group, one of which struck the victim. Police said as a result of the shooting, the victim was permanently blinded.

Investigating officers were quickly able to identify the suspect as 58-year-old male San Francisco resident Ronald Melbourne, who lives near the site of the altercation. Officers established a plan to apprehend Melbourne at his residence.

At approximately 4:25 a.m., SFPD investigators and officers from throughout the city responded established a perimeter around Melbourne’s home on the 300 block of Haight Street. Officers contacted the occupants of the residence to negotiate a peaceful surrender. Melbourne subsequently exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence. Upon searching the residence, officers found and seized multiple firearms and ammunition at the home, police said.

Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Melbourne on multiple charges including attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, mayhem and carrying a loaded firearm in public. Melbourne was transported and booked into San Francisco County Jail.

Though an arrest has been made in the case, it remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.