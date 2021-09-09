PIEDMONT (CBS SF) — A gas leak was blocking traffic in Piedmont Thursday afternoon.
Alameda County authorities alerted at 12:37 p.m. of a gas main break at the intersection of Highland Ave. and Moraga Ave.
There were no evacuations necessary at this time, according to the alert.
Traffic along Highland Ave. was blocked between Moraga Ave and Park Way. PG&E estimates the repair will take three to five hours.
There was no word on what caused the leak.