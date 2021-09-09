OAKLAND (BCN) — One man is dead and another is in critical condition following separate acts of violence on opposite sides of San Antonio Park Field in East Oakland on Thursday morning, according to authorities.
Officers responded at 6:48 a.m. to the 1700 block of 16th Avenue after someone reported a person on the ground. Officers located a man with an apparent penetrating wound or wounds, according to police.
The man died where officers found him, police said.
Earlier, another man was found in critical condition following a shooting around 4:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of 19th Avenue, on the other side of San Antonio Park Field, according to police.
Police did not say the violence occurred in the park.
Anyone with information about the death of the man Thursday can call the Police Department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821.
