KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.



Remembering 9/11

This weekend we remember the lives lost on September 11th 2001. Head to the online shrine for news of special events and commemorative happenings. Tribute in Light is a commemorative public art installation first presented six months after 9/11 and then every year thereafter, from dusk to dawn, on the night of September 11. It has become an iconic symbol that both honors those killed and celebrates the unbreakable spirit of New York. The event will be livestreamed. Head to nine eleven memorial dot org for more.

https://www.911memorial.org/visit/memorial/tribute-light



Event: There With Care

American Idol star Clark Beckham joins Quincy Jones Productions benefit for There With Care, a national non-profit serving families with children with cancer, including the Bay Area. Hundreds of families are served daily with help, care and compassion. The There With Care Red Carpet Show begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

https://therewithcare.org/rca2021/

Festival: Mountain View Art & Wine Festival

All the fun & feast of the fair In the Caltrain Lot on West Evelyn Avenue. Check the website for the schedule of activities and participating vendors. Sat 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

https://mountainview.miramarevents.com/about-the-event.html

Must See TV: Best of Stern Grove

Tune into KPIX Saturday at 7pm for Best Of The Fest — a look back at the music of the 84th season. As you may know the season was a cut short due to a massive flood from a burst water main. But Stern Grove shall recover and thrive and be better than ever in June 2022. You can help STERN GROVE recover by donating now: sterngrove.org/donate or text “sterngrove” to 56512. Every donation helps.

https://www.sterngrove.org

Music: STING – “If It’s Love”

Former Police frontman Sting has unleashed a new song — “If It’s Love” — now available for download. The 17-time Grammy Award winning musician has also announced The Bridge, a full brand-new album to be released on November 19 via A&M/Interscope/Cherrytree Records. It’s available for pre-order online at music retailers. The Bridge showcases Sting’s prolific and diverse songwriting prowess, with this new set of songs representing styles and genres explored throughout his unrivalled career.

https://www.sting.com

Streaming Movie: PIG

This movie starring Nicolas Cage is the tail of a rock star chef who leaves the kitchen and bright lights of Portland for a hermit type life in the woods where he lives with a pig, a truffle hunting pig. Cage is at his moody, broody best playing a character who has all but given up but the pig is the one thing he lives for so when the pig disappears the chef goes to great lengths to see it’s return.

https://www.pig-themovie.com