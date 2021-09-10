SAN JOSE (BCN) – A motorcyclist died in a crash with a truck in San Jose on Friday morning, according to police.
Officers responded at 8:29 a.m. to the crash in the area of South Seventh Street and Alma Avenue.
A man riding a motorcycle south on South Seventh Street struck a 2017 blue Ford truck that had pulled in front of him while trying to turn left. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, while the man driving the truck stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.
The name of the man who died was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the fatal collision, the 43rd on San Jose city streets in 2021, is asked to call Detective O’Brien at (408) 277-4654.
