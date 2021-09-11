ANTIOCH (BCN) — One person was killed in a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on state Highway 4 in Antioch Friday afternoon.

The collision occurred at 1:38 p.m. on westbound state Highway 4 east of Hillcrest Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators said four vehicles were involved in the collision.

The driver of a white Infiniti G37 was driving between a Chevrolet Tahoe and a semi truck when the Infiniti collided with the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Chevrolet lost control of his vehicle, crash into a guardrail, was struck by the semi truck and then was struck by a Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 56-year-old man from Tahoe, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the CHP.

None of the other people involved in the collision were transported to the hospital.

Investigators said it does not appear alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it is asked to please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980.

