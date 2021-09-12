SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Emergency crews responded to an injury crash that blocked lanes in both directions on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa on Sunday afternoon.
The crash was reported about 2:30 p.m. on eastbound Highway 12 near Melita Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A Sig-Alert was issued about 2:45 p.m.
At least two cars were involved in a collision. Information about injuries was not immediately available.
