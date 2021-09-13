SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Following a 2020 season that saw an NFL-record number of injuries, the San Francisco 49ers began the 2021 regular season with more serious injuries to key players Jason Verrett and Raheem Mostert.

Verrett suffered a torn ACL and was declared out for the year during the 49ers win against the Lions Sunday in Detroit, The top cornerback, who was visibly emotional while being helped to the locker room during the game, has previously come back from a torn ACL in 2016, a torn Achilles in 2018, and an ankle injury in 2019.

Other 49ers players were also visibly shaken following Verrett’s latest injury. Head coach Mike Shanahan said he and a number of players spoke with Verrett at length Sunday night.

“Jason puts his heart into this and he’s been through this a ton,” said Shanahan. “When he’s played, he’s had a great career. But everyone knows how much more is out there with how good of a player he is. And it’s tough for him, but he’s also a man and is as tough of a guy as I’ve been around. So, he’ll persevere. It takes time. It’ll pass, but you have to grieve it a little bit. And I know he’s probably doing that right now and we all are for him.”

Mostert suffered a slight cartilage tear in his knee Sunday and was expected to miss about half the season.

“Raheem ended up chipping off a piece of cartilage,” said Shanahan. “He’ll go on IR, but he should be able to return. An anticipated return they say is eight weeks.”

The injury comes following a 2020 season where the Mostert, the team’s top running back, was plagued by an ankle injury that cost him half of the season.

Last season, the 49ers led the league in injuries by a large margin, with top players hurt such as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle, defensive ends Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Ford, who on Sunday recorded his first sack since the 2019 playoffs, also suffered a minor ankle sprain but was not expected miss playing time. Shanahan also said linebacker Dre Greenlaw reaggravated a groin injury during his interception return for a touchdown Sunday, and his condition was day-to-day.