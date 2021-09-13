BERKELEY (BCN) — Police in Berkeley are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the 2010 shooting death of Adolfo Ignacio Celedon Bravo.

Police officials announced the reward Sunday, the 11-year anniversary of Celedon’s killing.

Celedon, 35, known as Fito to his family, was shot at about 3:40 a.m. at the corner of Adeline and Emerson streets while walking home from a party with his fiance, according to police.

The couple was confronted by two men who wanted to rob them — Celedon was shot and his fiance punched in the face before the attackers drove off in a dark, older model SUV, police said.

“Detectives remain hopeful that a member of the community will come forward with information,” the text from a Facebook post announcing the reward read. “Even the smallest detail could prove critical in solving this case.”

Anyone with information can call the Berkeley police Homicide Unit at (510) 981-5741 or the 24-hour non-emergency line at (510) 981-5900.

