SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Health officials in San Francisco announced COVID-19 vaccination sites are opening at four SFUSD schools this week, as part of an ongoing campaign to reach out to those who have yet to receive their shots.

According to the city’s Department of Public Health, sites are opening at Malcolm X Academy in the Bayview, Balboa High in the Excelsior, McCoppin Elementary in the Inner Richmond and Sunset Elementary in the Outer Sunset.

Officials said the sites will initially open for one day a week and provide up to 62 doses per day. Capacity can be expanded to 200 doses per day, as needed.

While the sites prioritize SFUSD staff, children and their families, the general public can receive vaccines at the schools and walk-ins are welcome.

“We’re continuing to provide support to SFUSD to make it as easy as possible for everyone involved in the school community to get vaccinated,” said Mayor London Breed.

Even as San Francisco boasts some of the highest vaccination rates in the country, officials said vaccinating the remainder of eligible people remains key, with many kids not yet eligible for the shots. SFDPH said about 81% of eligible San Franciscans are fully vaccinated, with an estimated 90% of children ages 12 to 17.

“Our vaccination rates are high but we have more work to do to close the remaining gap,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, the city’s Director of Public Health. “Our priority remains in protecting our most vulnerable populations – these include children under 12 years old who have started the school year unvaccinated.”

Officials said pediatric cases in the city’s schools have remained low and stable, which they credit with the following of safety protocols.

This new data from @SFDPH shows us what we knew all along—that kids can safely return to in-person learning, that our data-centered approach is working, and that vaccines are our best defense against COVID. pic.twitter.com/IzLCMQA1Uq — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 9, 2021

The Malcolm X Elementary site will be open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, the Balboa site will be open from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Meanwhile, the McCoppin site will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays and the Sunset site will be open on Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.