HEALDSBURG (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash on State Route 128 in an unincorporated area of Sonoma County east of Healdsburg on Monday afternoon.
At about 2 p.m. a man was killed when the red Jeep Liberty he was driving somehow ended up off the roadway near La Franchi Road, according to CHP spokesman Officer David Derutte.
A passenger in the Jeep was taken to a hospital but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
Additional information wasn't available Monday afternoon.
