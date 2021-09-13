TRUCKEE (CBS SF) – The operators of the popular ski resort near Lake Tahoe that hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics have announced a new name on Monday.

Formerly known as Squaw Valley, the resort along with neighboring Alpine Meadows has been renamed Palisades Tahoe following a process that took more than a year. Amid a national reckoning over injustice and inequality, the resort last year dropped the word “squaw” which is considered a racist and sexist slur against Indigenous women.

“It is inspiring that after seven decades in operation, a company as storied and established as this resort can still reflect and adjust when it is the necessary and right thing to do,” said Dee Byrne, the resort’s newly appointed president and CEO.

Ron Cohen, the resort’s former leader, was also supportive of the change. “We were compelled to change the name because it’s the right thing to do, especially for the generations yet to come, who will grow up without having to use a slur to identify the place where they chase their dreams down the mountain,” he said.

The resort said the renaming process included what they called an “in-depth research and discovery process,” along with surveys with more than 3,000 responses. Focus groups were also held with numerous groups including local residents, longtime pass holders and resort employees, along with members of the Washoe tribe.

Resort officials said they are also partnering with the Washoe to educate visitors about their culture and the valley’s origins, along with ensuring access to the mountain for the tribe’s present and future generations.

While the resort has a new name, several landmarks with the “Squaw” name will still need to be renamed. Officials said the Washoe Tribe is leading efforts to rename Squaw Peak and Squaw Creek.

Palisades Tahoe plans to reopen for the 2021-22 winter ski season on November 24, weather permitting.