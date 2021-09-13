OAKLAND (CBS SF) — When Gaspar Gamez checked his surveillance camera video at his Oakland business, he was shocked to see what it had recorded.

There were images of a suspected DUI crash at the intersection of International Boulevard and 38th Avenue that left 10 people injured including six children. Two of the youngsters were ejected from the vehicle they were in and suffered critical injuries.

“It’s devastating,” he told KPIX 5. “I mean there’s been a lot of accidents. But when you see kids flying around like that, it makes it even worse.”

The footage showed many witnesses jumping into action and carrying the other injured children out of the van to wait for the paramedics.

Councilman Noel Gallo, who represents the Fruitvale District, said on Saturday night that many of the children were still being treated at Children’s Hospital Oakland. Police said the two kids ejected from the van have severe head injuries and are listed in critical condition.

“What’s happening on our streets here is unforgivable,” Gallo said. ” And there are many people running the red lights.”

Police said the driver of the red Pontiac G6 was driving drunk, going at about 80 to 90 miles an hour in the bus lane. They said he ran the red light and hit the van.

The driver tried to run, but neighbors caught him. He was in custody facing DUI and hit and run charges.

“I’m glad for the neighbors standing up0 to protect children and families,” said Gallo.

Gallo and neighbors said this type of criminal and reckless driving happens all the time in East Oakland. They want more police presence.

“Lawless. No law, lawless in Oakland,” complained Gamez.

Neighbors said the crash is also a reminder to always use the seatbelt. The other issue is the Honda Odessey can seat up to eight people. There were reportedly 11 people in the van.

“There was no restraint on those kids,” Gamez said. “They shouldn’t have been in that car without restraint. They should have their seatbelts.”

Gallo said many of the victims were part of the Martinez family. They were on their way home. He said the crash scene is just a block away from their home.

He said he feels for the family, especially the two kids ejected. Gallo can relate because his two daughters have permanent head injuries from a car crash in Oakland many years ago.